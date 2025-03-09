7,791 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackSky Technology

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,622.95. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 7,938 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $84,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,296.35. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $245,866. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $21.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKSY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

BlackSky Technology Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

