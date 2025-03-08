Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.