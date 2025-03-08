Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

