US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

