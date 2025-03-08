US Bancorp DE Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $139,800,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,542,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 45.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,587,000 after buying an additional 502,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after buying an additional 548,493 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE SEE opened at $31.93 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

