US Bancorp DE Buys 12,249 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 31.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

ALE opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

