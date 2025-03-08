US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,951 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

