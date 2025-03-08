Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

