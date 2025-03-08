Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

