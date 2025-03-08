SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Barclays PLC grew its position in SM Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 80,343 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

