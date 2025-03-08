Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,632 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.