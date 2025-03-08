Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Q4 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.03. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

