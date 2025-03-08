QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,247 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.