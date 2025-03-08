Q1 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Issued By DA Davidson

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

