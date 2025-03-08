Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,867,000 after buying an additional 291,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after buying an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after buying an additional 3,544,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after buying an additional 938,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after buying an additional 270,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.