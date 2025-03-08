Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

