Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,917,000 after buying an additional 1,230,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,316,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,750,000 after buying an additional 107,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,521,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MMYT. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $87.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

