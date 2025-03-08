Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $81.87 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

