Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of ST opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

