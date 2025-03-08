Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

