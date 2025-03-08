Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after buying an additional 522,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,223,000 after acquiring an additional 239,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 199,686 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.22 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.87.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

