HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $640.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $735.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

