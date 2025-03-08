FY2025 EPS Estimates for AutoZone Cut by William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $148.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $152.93. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZO. Mizuho upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,229.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,636.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.