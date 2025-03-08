Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $301.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

