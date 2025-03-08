Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUTFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $301.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

