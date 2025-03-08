Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLUT. Macquarie assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,127.38. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

