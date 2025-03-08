Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

