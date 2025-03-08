Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

