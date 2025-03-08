Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.