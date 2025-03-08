Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

