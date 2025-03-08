Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,981 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 393.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

