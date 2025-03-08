Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.40.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

