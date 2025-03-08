F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,812 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 27.8% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of F5 by 17.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 862 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $275.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

