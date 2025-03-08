CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.