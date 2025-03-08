CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $415.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

