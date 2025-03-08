CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $395.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $390.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

