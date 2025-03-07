Zacks Research Estimates Tesla’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.15.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,832,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

