Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.07. The company has a market cap of $688.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.