The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $116.96.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

