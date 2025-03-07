SVB Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.30. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.72.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

