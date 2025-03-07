SVB Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.30. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BioNTech Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
