SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,959 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 144,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 161,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 340,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 110,723 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 110,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -144.74%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.