SVB Wealth LLC Invests $79,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.1 %

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.