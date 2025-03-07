SVB Wealth LLC Invests $79,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $150,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.1 %
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
