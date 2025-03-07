SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,908 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,971,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.