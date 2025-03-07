Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 474.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SEA were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 1,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SEA by 2,163.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $139.46 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

