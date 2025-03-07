QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.