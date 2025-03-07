QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
