QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Greif by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Greif by 97.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,809.88. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,523.73. The trade was a 7.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,225 shares of company stock valued at $599,401. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

