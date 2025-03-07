Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

