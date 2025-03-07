Private Trust Co. NA Has $40,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $24,330,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.