Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,802 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 78.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

