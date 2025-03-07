Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,992,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $105,592,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

