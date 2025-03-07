Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 56.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

